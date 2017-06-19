Armenian political analyst blames latest surge in violence in...
YEREVAN, June 21. /ARKA/. An Armenian political expert Tatev Hayrapetyan explained the latest surge of violence on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's plan to gradually get rid of the people who had been brought to power by his late father. On June 16 evening, three Armenian soldiers where killed by Azerbaijani forces, who reportedly fired anti-tank grenades at Karabakh Armenians frontline position.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May '17
|Robert
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
