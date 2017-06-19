Armenian political analyst blames latest surge in violence in...

YEREVAN, June 21. /ARKA/. An Armenian political expert Tatev Hayrapetyan explained the latest surge of violence on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's plan to gradually get rid of the people who had been brought to power by his late father. On June 16 evening, three Armenian soldiers where killed by Azerbaijani forces, who reportedly fired anti-tank grenades at Karabakh Armenians frontline position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.