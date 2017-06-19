Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 140 times in 24 hours

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 140 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 22. The Azerbaijani army positions in Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Berkaber village and on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.