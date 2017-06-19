About 10 Azerbaijani banks don't meet FIMSA capital requirement

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector About 10 Azerbaijani banks don't meet the capital requirements of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority , Zakir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijan Banks Association , told reporters in Baku June 21. "An audit in Azerbaijani banks revealed that under international standards about 10 banks don't meet the FIMSA's capital requirements," he said, adding that meanwhile, according to national standards of assessment, the number of such banks is less.

