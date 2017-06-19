A Resurgent Monument to the Living Memory of Soseh Mairik

Nearly three fateful decades have gone by since the time, when the authorities of the newly liberated Artsakh Republic-recovering from an epic liberation war fought against a merciless enemy-offered the Armenian Relief Society a war-ravaged building, to be refurbished and used as refuge for newly orphaned children and youngsters of destitute families. Less than a year later, the Stepanakert Soseh Kindergarten/nursery was functioning with 85 pupils between the ages of three and six.

