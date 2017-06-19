3rd International Yoga Day celebrated in Azerbaijan

The 3rd International Day of Yoga is being celebrated in Azerbaijan with a series of public yoga sessions and other events in many cities, including Baku, Sumgait, Ganja and Gobustan with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Indian Embassy in Baku said in a message. The Yoga week in Azerbaijan was launched with an open-air yoga session in Gobustan on18 June with the participation of more than 150 yoga enthusiasts from local Yoga schools, namely, Yoga Shahi, Art of living Azerbaijan and Sivananda Yoga centre, and the Indian Association in Azerbaijan.

