TURKPA delegation in Ankara to observe constitutional referendum

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries is now in Ankara to observe the referendum on constitutional amendments, to be held in Turkey on Apr. 16, said a TURKPA message. The TURKPA delegation headed by Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of Azerbaijan's parliamentary health committee, held a series of meetings on the eve of the nationwide referendum.

