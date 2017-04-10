TIKA coordinator at Baku Higher Oil School

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with representatives of Baku office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency under the Prime Ministry of the Republic of Turkey including Coordinator Adem Urfa, Deputy Coordinator Mehmet Ali Yetis and staff member Abbas Humbatov. At the meeting, which took place at the Higher School, the guests provided information about TIKA and its activities in Azerbaijan and worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.