The Guardian: Fresh claims of Azerbaijan vote-rigging at European human rights body
One of Europe's oldest human rights bodies is being urged to set up a far-reaching anti-corruption investigation next week, amid fresh allegations of vote rigging that have put its credibility on the line. Two people with high-level experience of the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly have told the Guardian they believe its members have been offered bribes for votes by Azerbaijan.
