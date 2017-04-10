Stepanakert advised Aliyev to refrain from assessing democratic processes in other states

ArmInfo .Stepanakert advised the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to refrain from assessing the democratic processes in other states. "When the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev talks about democratic processes in other states, and even more criticizes them, at best it should be treated with humor, at worst do not pay attention to the nonsense leader of an authoritarian state.

