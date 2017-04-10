Solovyev to Aliyev: Under the current leadership of Russia, a military settlement of the Karabakh conflict is not possible ArmInfo . "Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can not insist that Nagorno Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, it is just ridiculous," Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov said on the air of the program "Vesti" on the results of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.