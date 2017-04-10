President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Salahli-Balchili-Aghgiragli-Varvara-Jirdakhan highway in Yevlakh district. Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the President of redevelopment of the 18km long highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.