President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Salahli-Balchili-Aghgiragli-Varvara-Jirdakhan highway in Yevlakh district. Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the President of redevelopment of the 18km long highway.

