Poland attaches particular importance to co-op with Azerbaijan
Poland attaches particular importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Witold Waszczykowski, as he met his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Poland and exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in various fields.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
