Poland attaches particular importance to co-op with Azerbaijan

Tuesday Apr 11

Poland attaches particular importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Witold Waszczykowski, as he met his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Poland and exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

