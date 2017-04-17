Nuclear trouble in Azerbaijan
The Caucasus Mountains that run between the Black and Caspian Seas could soon turn into a nuclear flash point because of dangerous saber-rattling by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. Armenia has illegally claimed territory in western Azerbaijan, an assertion backed by military offensives against Azerbaijan, including a massacre of 600 citizens in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC