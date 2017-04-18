New first vice-minister of national economy appointed in Kazakhstan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakh Government appointed Ruslan Dalenov to the post of the first vice - minister of the national economy, the ministry said in a message. He replaced Marat Kussainov who was appointed as the Minister for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission last week.
