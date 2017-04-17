MP: Azerbaijan keen to strengthen rel...

MP: Azerbaijan keen to strengthen relations with Osce Pa

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan intends to strengthen relations with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly , Azay Guliyev, Azerbaijani MP and OSCE PA deputy chairman, told reporters in Baku Apr. 18. Guliyev noted that in connection with this, Azerbaijani parliament's Speaker Ogtay Asadov has invited OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen to Azerbaijan.

