'Monsieur Jordan' unites Kazakh, Azerbaijani actors

The Kazakhstan Culture Days, organized on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, continue in Baku and Shaki. The Kyzylorda regional Music and Drama Theatre has staged a theatrical performance "Don't leave! All, don't leave..." based on "A Story about the Botanist-Doctor Monsieur Jordan and the Famous Sorcerer Dervish Mastali Shah" by famous Azerbaijani writer Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

