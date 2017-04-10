Management changes in Azerbaijan's Ba...

Management changes in Azerbaijan's Bank of Baku OJSC

Ali Ibrahimov has been appointed a member of Management Board and deputy chairman of Management Board of Azerbaijan's Bank of Baku OJSC, says a message posted on the bank's website.

Chicago, IL

