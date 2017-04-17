Large-scale drills continue in Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]
The Azerbaijani troops, have previously been put on alert, were sent to operational areas within the large-scale drills on April 17, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported. The Azerbaijani Army started the exercises on April 16 to inspect combat readiness of troops in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC