Large-scale drills continue in Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani troops, have previously been put on alert, were sent to operational areas within the large-scale drills on April 17, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported. The Azerbaijani Army started the exercises on April 16 to inspect combat readiness of troops in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.