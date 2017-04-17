Kazakhstan's main trade partners: Russia, EU and China
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russia, the EU and China are the main trade partners of Kazakhstan, according to data from the Kazakh Statistics Committee. In January-February 2017, as much as 22 percent of Kazakhstan's foreign trade fell on Russia, 38.6 percent - on the EU, and 12 percent - on China.
