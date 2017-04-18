Karabakh positions shelled from Azerbaijani side this weekend

STEPANAKERT, April 18. /ARKA/. Azerbaijani troops have breached the ceasefire on the line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces 55 times over the past weekend by firing more than 640 shots at Karabakh positions, the press office of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's defense ministry reported Monday morning.

