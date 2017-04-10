Jamestown Foundation: Azerbaijan, China implementing project of important route
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended a session on "The Silk Road Effect" at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2017, wrote analyst Fuad Shahbazov in his article published by the Jamestown Foundation. "Presumably, the intention of both leaders was to promote the importance of the new China-led "Silk Road Economic Belt" project and its role in the future development of the economy and infrastructure in the South Caucasus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC