Jamestown Foundation: Azerbaijan, China implementing project of important route

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended a session on "The Silk Road Effect" at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2017, wrote analyst Fuad Shahbazov in his article published by the Jamestown Foundation. "Presumably, the intention of both leaders was to promote the importance of the new China-led "Silk Road Economic Belt" project and its role in the future development of the economy and infrastructure in the South Caucasus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.