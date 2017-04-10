Italy eyes to put more investments in Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Italy plans to make more investments in Azerbaijan, says Luigi D'Aprea, former director general of the ITA, a trade promotion section of the Italian Embassy in Baku. "There are great opportunities for making more investments," he explained in an interview with Trend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.