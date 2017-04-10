IRGC arrests perpetrators of commande...

IRGC arrests perpetrators of commander's assassination

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iranian security forces have arrested two perpetrators of a recent attack on a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the country's southeastern region, Tasnim news agency reported. Commander Rouhollah Aali was killed by "two Takfiri terrorists" while traveling to the Kurin District of Zahedan County in Iran's Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province on April 10. Aali was the commander of the Kurin Battalion of Brigade 110 of the IRGC's Salman Unit, assigned to Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province.

