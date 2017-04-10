Iran's DM Urges Peaceful Resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

TEHRAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan called for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying there is no capacity for a new crisis in the region, which is already plagued with insecurity and terrorism. In a meeting with his Azeri counterpart in Tehran on Sunday, Dehqan expressed the hope that Baku and Yerevan would remain committed to peaceful resolution of disputes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and would not permit the outsiders to interfere that only escalates tensions.

