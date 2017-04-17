Iran Central bank delegation to atten...

Iran Central bank delegation to attend IMF-World Bank session

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: A delegation from the Central Bank of Iran will visit the US to take part at the 2017 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund . The CBI delegation will attended the upcoming meetings which will be held in Washington, DC from April 21 to 23, the CBI said Apr. 17. The spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF bring together economy ministers, governors of central banks and civil society organizations to discuss among others global economic affairs.

