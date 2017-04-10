Investments in Azerbaijan's Sumgait industrial park total $1.2B
As of today, investments in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park stand at $1.2 billion, said Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev. He made the remarks at an event in Baku, dedicated to presenting of a certificate to a new resident of the SCIP on Apr. 14. "Ten residents have been registered in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park alone.
