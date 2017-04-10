Investments in Azerbaijan's Sumgait i...

Investments in Azerbaijan's Sumgait industrial park total $1.2B

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector As of today, investments in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park stand at $1.2 billion, said Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev. He made the remarks at an event in Baku, dedicated to presenting of a certificate to a new resident of the SCIP on Apr. 14. "Ten residents have been registered in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park alone.

