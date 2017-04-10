Ilham Aliyev: Referendum will mark the beginning of a new stage in history of Turkey

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has extended congratulations to the President of Turkey on the successful conduct of a referendum on amendments to the Constitution. "I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Turkey on successful completion of a nationwide voting - referendum - on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey", President Aliyev told Erdogan in his letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.