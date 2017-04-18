Ilham Aliyev receives Austria's ex-president Fischer
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received former President of the Republic of Austria Heinz Fischer. The head of state and the former Austrian President hailed the successful implementation of the agreements, which had been reached at the highest level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC