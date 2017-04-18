Ilham Aliyev receives Austria's ex-president Fischer

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received former President of the Republic of Austria Heinz Fischer. The head of state and the former Austrian President hailed the successful implementation of the agreements, which had been reached at the highest level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.