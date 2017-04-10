Ilham Aliyev instructs to halt constr...

Ilham Aliyev instructs to halt construction of residential building in Baku

Under instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the construction of a residential building in the Ovchular Evi area on Metbuat Avenue, Yasamal district of Baku, has been halted because the building company illegally cut down 54 trees and completely destroyed a green space at the site, said the presidential press service. According to a placard installed in the construction site, the Boyuk Plaza residential and shopping center was being constructed there.

Chicago, IL

