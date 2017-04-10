Ilham Aliyev instructs to halt construction of residential building in Baku

Under instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the construction of a residential building in the Ovchular Evi area on Metbuat Avenue, Yasamal district of Baku, has been halted because the building company illegally cut down 54 trees and completely destroyed a green space at the site, said the presidential press service. According to a placard installed in the construction site, the Boyuk Plaza residential and shopping center was being constructed there.

