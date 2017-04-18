Fundraising appeal starts for UK's first women-led mosque

A CROWDFUNDING campaign has been set up to help raise the A 500,000 needed to secure a site in Bradford for the country's first women-led mosque. The plans were first announced by the Muslim Women's Council in 2015 and the group says it is now in the process of securing a site for the building - likely to be in or near the city centre.

