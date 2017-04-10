EY Azerbaijan holds seminar on transf...

EY Azerbaijan holds seminar on transfer pricing

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector EY Azerbaijan held the seminar dedicated to determination of transfer prices and regulations requirements for their application in Azerbaijan Apr. 11, 2017. The presentations and discussions provided insights into definition and principles of transfer pricing and application of transfer prices in the world and CIS.

