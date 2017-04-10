Export of Azerbaijani non-oil products up

The export of Azerbaijani non-oil products increased by 32.5 percent in January-March 2017 compared to January-March 2016, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said. "One of the main goals of the economic policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is to diversify the economy, increase export potential and export of the non-oil products," Babayev said.

