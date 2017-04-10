EAEU is Kyrgyzstan's priority in economy, president says
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kyrgyzstan gives priority to relations with the members of the Eurasian Economic Union in its foreign economic policy, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said at the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek April 14, Kabar news agency reported. He urged his partners within the union for more active joint work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC