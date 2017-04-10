EAEU is Kyrgyzstan's priority in econ...

EAEU is Kyrgyzstan's priority in economy, president says

Apr. 14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kyrgyzstan gives priority to relations with the members of the Eurasian Economic Union in its foreign economic policy, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said at the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek April 14, Kabar news agency reported. He urged his partners within the union for more active joint work.

Chicago, IL

