Dubai Chamber Hosts High-Level Delegation from Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a high-level delegation from Azerbaijan on Wednesday at its head office, which was led by H.E. Sahil Babayev, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy. The visiting delegation, which included 28 representatives from the country's public and private sectors, was received by H.E. Majid Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman, Dubai Chamber, and H.E. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs for the UAE Ministry of Economy.

