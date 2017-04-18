Dubai Chamber Hosts High-Level Delegation from Azerbaijan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a high-level delegation from Azerbaijan on Wednesday at its head office, which was led by H.E. Sahil Babayev, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy. The visiting delegation, which included 28 representatives from the country's public and private sectors, was received by H.E. Majid Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman, Dubai Chamber, and H.E. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs for the UAE Ministry of Economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC