Deepwater Horizon BP and GWB knew The Real Story of the Cover-up

18 hrs ago Read more: Greg Palast

5 years ago, we located an eyewitness with devastating new information about the Caspian Sea oil-rig blow-out which BP had concealed from government and the industry. The witness, whose story is backed up by rig workers who were evacuated from BP's Caspian platform, said that had BP revealed the full story as required by industry practice, the eleven Gulf of Mexico workers "could have had a chance" of survival.

Chicago, IL

