Baku Shopping Festival to improve Azerbaijan's image: expert

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku Shopping Festival is a logical continuation of the systematic work to improve Azerbaijan's country image and develop the country brand, Arman Kassenov, a country branding expert, told Trend. The festival will further improve Azerbaijan's attractiveness for international visitors, Kassenov, who is also an advisor to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazkommertsbank JSC, a private bank in Kazakhstan, added.

