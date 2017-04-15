Russia & CIS General Newswire April 13, 2017 Thursday 5:52 PM MSK Baku court rejects blogger Lapshin's appeal against custody extension - lawyer BAKU. April 13 The Baku appellate court has rejected a complaint filed by Alexander Lapshin, a prominent blogger and Russian-Israeli citizen, against a lower court's ruling on extending his arrest by three months, Lapshin's lawyer Eduard Chernin told Interfax.

