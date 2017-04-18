BAKU: Council of Europe commissioner key figure of Armenian network in PACE

The European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center published the second part of the report revealing the clandestine network of MPs, Armenian officials and NGOs financed by the Soros Foundation within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe . As was announced in a previous report devoted to the Armenian network which operates stealthily within the PACE, the report authors reveal the identity of Mister "X", the pivotal figure of the clandestine network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.