Azerbaijan's Caspian Development Bank, AtaBank to merge

Azerbaijan's Caspian Development Bank OJSC will be liquidated due to reorganization and merge with the country's AtaBank OJSC, said the message posted on the website of AtaBank OJSC Apr. 18. In accordance with the decision made at the general shareholders' meeting of these banks, Dayanat Guliyev will serve as acting chairman of AtaBank's board, and Farah Mammadova will be acting chairperson of the bank's supervisory board.

