Azerbaijan's carbamide plant built by over 90%

Construction of the carbamide plant of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has been completed by more than 90 percent, the plant's director Khayal Jafarov told reporters in Sumgait city Apr. 13. He said that in general the work on the project has been implemented by 94-95 percent and the detailed design stage has been fully completed. He noted that the Export-Import Bank of Korea allocated a loan worth 500 million euros in order to finance the project.

