Azerbaijani, Uzbek tourism associations establish cooperation

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will develop tourism cooperation, as the tourism associations of the two countries signed a memorandum on boosting the interaction. The memorandum was inked by the heads of the tourist associations of the countries - Nahid Bagirov and Nabijan Kasimov within the framework of the international tourist exhibition "The World of Leasure " held in Tashkent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.