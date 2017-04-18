Azerbaijani products to be on show in Kazakhstan

More than 20 Azerbaijani companies-exporters, engaged in production of cosmetics, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fruit and vegetables, canned food, tea, as well as machine building, chemical and light industry, will present their products in Kazakhstan on April 23-26. The main goal of the trade mission to Kazakhstan is to strengthen and intensify bilateral trade and economic cooperation of business circles, as well as familiarize the Kazakh side with the commercial potential of Azerbaijan.

