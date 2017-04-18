Azerbaijani products to be on show in...

Azerbaijani products to be on show in Kazakhstan

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Today.Az

More than 20 Azerbaijani companies-exporters, engaged in production of cosmetics, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fruit and vegetables, canned food, tea, as well as machine building, chemical and light industry, will present their products in Kazakhstan on April 23-26. The main goal of the trade mission to Kazakhstan is to strengthen and intensify bilateral trade and economic cooperation of business circles, as well as familiarize the Kazakh side with the commercial potential of Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC