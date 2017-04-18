Azerbaijani products to be on show in Kazakhstan
More than 20 Azerbaijani companies-exporters, engaged in production of cosmetics, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fruit and vegetables, canned food, tea, as well as machine building, chemical and light industry, will present their products in Kazakhstan on April 23-26. The main goal of the trade mission to Kazakhstan is to strengthen and intensify bilateral trade and economic cooperation of business circles, as well as familiarize the Kazakh side with the commercial potential of Azerbaijan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
