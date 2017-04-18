Azerbaijani PM re-elected as SOFAZ Supervisory Board's chair

The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan held a regular meeting Apr. 21, the SOFAZ said in a message Apr. 21. At the meeting, it was decided to submit the SOFAZ draft budget execution for 2016 to Azerbaijani president for approval, the fund said. The SOFAZ Supervisory Board under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade got acquainted with the submitted report on the fund's activity in 2016, as well as the report and the review of the multinational accounting firm PwC on the fund's financial activity last year.

