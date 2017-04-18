Azerbaijani PM re-elected as SOFAZ Su...

Azerbaijani PM re-elected as SOFAZ Supervisory Board's chair

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan held a regular meeting Apr. 21, the SOFAZ said in a message Apr. 21. At the meeting, it was decided to submit the SOFAZ draft budget execution for 2016 to Azerbaijani president for approval, the fund said. The SOFAZ Supervisory Board under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade got acquainted with the submitted report on the fund's activity in 2016, as well as the report and the review of the multinational accounting firm PwC on the fund's financial activity last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,473,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC