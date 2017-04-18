Azerbaijani goods spreading in UAE supermarkets

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A delegation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev that is on a visit in the United Arab Emirates , has had a meeting with the management of DP World company, said the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was informed about the work carried out by the DP World Group in the Free Trade Zone in the Alat township of Baku's Garadagh district.

