Azerbaijani banks change mortgage requirements

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The banks, which are authorized organizations of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund , increased the amount of the subsistence minimum for each member of the family for obtaining a mortgage loan, said a message posted on the AMF website. According to the message, this is connected with the approval of the law "On the subsistence level for 2017".

Chicago, IL

