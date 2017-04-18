Azerbaijani Army fulfills tasks on movement to line of deployment

During the next stage of the exercises, the troops fulfilled the tasks on movement from the areas of location to the line of deployment, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on April 20. A distinctive feature of the actions in these exercises was the organization and conduct of movement of troops in the hours of darkness, which requires additional steps for blackout. In order to accurately and timely fulfill the assigned tasks, the efforts were also focused on the commandant and engineering services as well as on comprehensive provision of troops.

