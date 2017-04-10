Azerbaijani Armed Forces start large-scale exercises

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The large-scale exercises started in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev April 16, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Apr. 16. Also, more than 250 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, and 25 combat aircraft are involved in the drills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.