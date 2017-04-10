Azerbaijan to open trading houses in ...

Azerbaijan to open trading houses in UAE, China

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan plans to open trading houses in the United Arab Emirates and China, said Sahil Babayev. The Deputy Minister of Economy announced about this while addressing the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2017 on April 12. He stressed that Azerbaijan has already opened such a trade house in Belarus, and the work is underway to open trading houses in Russia and Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC