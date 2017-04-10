Azerbaijan to open trading houses in UAE, China
Azerbaijan plans to open trading houses in the United Arab Emirates and China, said Sahil Babayev. The Deputy Minister of Economy announced about this while addressing the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2017 on April 12. He stressed that Azerbaijan has already opened such a trade house in Belarus, and the work is underway to open trading houses in Russia and Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC