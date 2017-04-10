Azerbaijan to increase propylene production by 2.5 times

Production of propylene at the Ethylene-polyethylene plant of Azerikimya Production Union after the first stage of modernization will grow up to 150,000 tons in October 2017 from the current 60,000 tons, Head of Azerikimya Mukhtar Babayev told reporters in Baku Apr. 13. The first stage will be completed in October 2017, the second stage - in the summer of 2018 and the final stage of modernization will be completed in the summer of 2019, when automatic machinery, furnaces and others will be fully installed, explained Babayev. In general, the work is being conducted in line with schedule, he said adding that expenditures for modernization amounted to nearly 30 million euros in 2016.

