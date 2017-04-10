Azerbaijan to buy Boeing-737 MAX aircraft for $1B

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines and the US aerospace company Boeing have signed a contract for the purchase of ten passenger aircraft Boeing-737 MAX. The document was signed in Baku on Apr. 14 by President of Silk Way Holding Zaur Akhundov and Senior Vice President of Boeing company Marty Bentrott.

